Bangladesh should revise its migration policies to realise its remittance potential

Bangladesh’s remittance economy has become one of the country’s most dependable economic pillars. With official remittance inflows now crossing $30 billion annually, millions of migrant workers continue to support their families, strengthen rural economies, and contribute to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Despite these achievements, Bangladesh has not yet reached its full remittance potential.

If the country can implement strategic reforms in migration, skill development, financial inclusion, and remittance governance, reaching $50 billion in annual formal remittance inflows within the next five to seven years is a realistic ambition.

This target, however, cannot be achieved simply by sending more workers abroad. Bangladesh must fundamentally transform its migration model—from exporting largely low-skilled labour to building a globally competitive, skilled migrant workforce.