US trade agreement: Ominous signals for Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry

One of the advantages of being a Least Developed Country (LDC) is that Bangladeshi companies are not required to obtain patents or licenses for producing generic medicines. It is important to note that the raw materials and ingredients of generic medicines are identical to those of branded drugs.

Typically, generic versions are produced after the patent on branded medicines expires. Because Bangladesh is an LDC, local companies are not required to pay patent fees to international brands. Hundreds of pharmaceutical companies in the country have developed by producing generic medicines under these intellectual property exemptions.

A major strength of Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry is that it operates on a “high-volume, low-margin” production model. Additionally, keeping medicine prices affordable for decades has been a significant achievement of the National Drug Policy (1982).

We buy generic medicines for as little as Tk 50 from local shops, while the same drugs may cost many times more in the United States or Europe. The industry now meets nearly 97 per cent of domestic demand and also exports to 100 countries. This development has been possible largely due to the relaxation of patent laws under LDC status.

If Bangladesh is graduated out of LDC status, or if it is forced through bilateral agreements to pay intellectual property fees, then hundreds of local companies will not be able to sustain low-cost production after paying such large sums. This is precisely what the United States seeks, and the agreement makes this clear.