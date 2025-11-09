There was supposed to be a revolution in art and culture

I often recall an incident from my childhood. There was a young girl, a college student, in our neighbourhood, whose mesmerising voice had spread across the entire district in a way that everyone agreed she would one day become a great artiste. She regularly took part in major divisional-level events. Because of her studies and her musical commitments, she led a busier life than other girls and boys. She received more attention than others as well.

At that time, she fell in love with an eligible young man, a student at an engineering college, from a “respectable, cultured” family next door. For his family, it was as if the sky had collapsed. The boy’s father flatly refused to accept a “singer” as his daughter-in-law. The stubborn young man, however, would not give her up. The whole neighbourhood got involved in their conflict, some supporting the boy others the girl.

Eventually, the father relented but placed one condition, she must give up singing entirely. She could no longer perform at any event.

They got married. But after that, she never sang again, not even humming to herself. People in the neighbourhood whispered for a while, and then forgot it completely. Because, people in this country have always been indecisive about the indispensability of creative people in the society. So everyone simply thought maybe what happened, happened for the best.