When will Bangladesh venture on the election roadmap?

Meanwhile, no political party has initiated the process of internal or organisational reform. Amid all the commotion, that agenda is getting lost. To keep pace with the reform of the state, political parties must also undergo transformation, restructuring themselves to suit the demands of a new kind of politics.

Although the Chief Advisor of the interim government has called on everyone to prepare for elections in December, the administration is still operating under a “go-slow” policy. The inclusion of new voters and the updating of the voter list are proceeding at a sluggish pace.

In the current fiscal year (2025–26), the Election Commission has been allocated Tk 2,964 crore. Of this, Tk 2,100 crore is earmarked solely for conducting the election, an amount nearly equal to the cost of the 2024 election. But despite the budget allocation, there has been no significant progress. This lack of momentum is eroding the confidence of political parties in the electoral process.

In the 2024 election, some 650,000 members of law enforcement and security forces—including police, RAB, Ansar, and the military—were deployed. But are our police forces prepared this time? Judging by the situation in Gopalganj, it seems most people already know the answer.

According to newspaper reports, police patrols in several areas are being hampered due to a shortage of vehicles. When will these vehicles be procured? In 2024, Tk 1,226 crore was allocated for the police alone for election-related duties. This time, the amount of the allocation is still unknown.