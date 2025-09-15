Will the NCP join a simultaneous movement with Jamaat?

Following the initial reports, uncertainty has surfaced regarding the mutual understanding and commitment among the potential participants in the joint movement. However, reports published in various newspapers on 13 September make it clear that these parties are not only targeting the government, but also view the BNP and other centrist forces as political rivals. Among their proposed 'four-point demands', the first and foremost is the implementation of proportional representation in elections.

Fulfilling this demand is beyond the scope of an interim government—it neither has the mandate nor the authority to make such a change. In contrast, if the BNP were willing, it might be possible. Yet, many of the parties that participated in the 2024 movement do not support a proportional electoral system. So this is not something the BNP can concede on its own either.

However, the very issues that the BNP is opposing in the National Consensus Commission appear to be the same demands being raised by the eight parties mentioned in reports of a proposed joint movement. This suggests that the direction of this "eight-party" movement is aimed at the BNP and other groups with similar perspectives. One inevitable consequence of this will be the formal fragmentation and hostility among the forces that led the mass uprising of 2024.

If the joint movement proceeds in its current proposed form, what had so far been expressed as verbal disagreements during the Consensus Commission meetings is likely to take on a full-fledged political character. This could also trigger increased tension and unrest in society. Undoubtedly, this would be perceived as a "victory" for the political forces ousted from power in 2024.