Govt effectively operating under 'America First' policy: Anu Muhammad

BNP, despite coming to power with the slogan 'Bangladesh First', is actually prioritising the interests of the United States over those of the country, claimed Professor Anu Muhammad.

He stated, "Current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has always stated—Bangladesh First. That’s how he started, and on the first day of coming to Bangladesh, he said ‘Bangladesh First’. The agreement with the United States shows that the government is operating under the policy of 'United States First'."

Anu Muhammad made these remarks at a meeting organised by the Committee for Democratic Rights evaluating the two and a half months of the BNP government's work.

The meeting took place today, Saturday noon, at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, where he presided.

Referring to the trade agreement with the United States during the interim government and the subsequent deal to purchase 14 aircraft from the American company Boeing after BNP came to power, Anu Muhammad criticised both governments.