How will we evaluate Sheikh Mujib in new Bangladesh?

In the decades that followed, we saw Mujib being reimagined in culture, literature, and public life as a figure above all fault — beyond question or criticism. Initially, this process was slow and limited to party-based and civic initiatives. Later, when the Awami League came to power, it institutionalised the shaping of Mujib’s image as a state priority, compelling all state institutions and affiliated organisations to support this effort.

From 2008 until July 2024, just before the government’s fall in a mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina’s administration consistently invested in what could be called the “Sheikh Mujib Reconstruction Project.” In the final decade of Hasina’s increasingly authoritarian rule, many were imprisoned or subjected to oppression simply for criticising Sheikh Mujib. Even children were not spared.

Using the Digital Security Act, criticism of Sheikh Mujib and his family was turned into a form of modern “blasphemy.” Major institutions across Bangladesh were forced to participate in Mujib’s birth centenary celebrations. Participation in Mujib-themed events became mandatory, as did public displays of reverence. Mujib-centric icons and symbols were created and celebrated, and questioning them was no longer permissible — a dominant narrative (or grand discourse) was established in which criticism was punishable.