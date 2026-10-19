Will Meta remain unaccountable for killings incited on Facebook?

The first sentence under tech giant Meta’s ‘Violence and Incitement’ section states: “We aim to prevent potential offline violence that may be related to content on our platforms.”

Another line in the same section reads: “We remove language that incites or facilitates violence and credible threats to public or personal safety.”

All these conditions applied in the case of Wahiduzzaman Shamim of Debhata, Satkhira. Yet Shamim could not be saved. His killing was orchestrated through Facebook Live broadcasts on two occasions, along with several posts. The live videos were still available even two days after the incident. But Meta apparently still has not considered that such incitement on its Facebook platform could harm someone. Yet Shamim is dead.

People raised an outcry on Facebook itself over Shamim’s death, demanding justice. The person who incited the violence has also been arrested. Before long, images of another Shamim’s body will be circulating across Facebook. There is no need to revisit the administration’s inaction. But when such incidents repeatedly occur in this country as a result of calls for violence spread on Facebook, does the platform bear no responsibility? Should it not be held accountable?