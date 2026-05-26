Elite forces must serve as a complement to the main force

A long-standing discussion has been ongoing regarding the dissolution of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). A general demand for the dissolution of RAB arises due to various incidents involving disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and other human rights violations.

This demand has been raised both internally within the country and by various international human rights organisations, including the United Nations. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is currently in power, also once raised this demand.

Recently, at a discussion meeting at the RAB Headquarters, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that RAB will conduct its activities while upholding human rights. He further mentioned that under a new law, the force will remain an elite unit. During previous political governments, many agencies, including RAB, suffered due to the criminal activities of some of their officers.

According to him, the entire force cannot bear the responsibility for such misconduct. His statement brought to light allegations that, besides RAB, various important intelligence agencies have been involved in human rights violations in the recent past. The nation is aware of the extrajudicial killings under an Officer-in-Charge (OC) of a police station in the southeastern border region. In one case, the judicial court sentenced him to death, but the legal battle continues. When it will end remains uncertain.