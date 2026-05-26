RAB reform
Elite forces must serve as a complement to the main force
A long-standing discussion has been ongoing regarding the dissolution of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). A general demand for the dissolution of RAB arises due to various incidents involving disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and other human rights violations.
This demand has been raised both internally within the country and by various international human rights organisations, including the United Nations. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is currently in power, also once raised this demand.
Recently, at a discussion meeting at the RAB Headquarters, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that RAB will conduct its activities while upholding human rights. He further mentioned that under a new law, the force will remain an elite unit. During previous political governments, many agencies, including RAB, suffered due to the criminal activities of some of their officers.
According to him, the entire force cannot bear the responsibility for such misconduct. His statement brought to light allegations that, besides RAB, various important intelligence agencies have been involved in human rights violations in the recent past. The nation is aware of the extrajudicial killings under an Officer-in-Charge (OC) of a police station in the southeastern border region. In one case, the judicial court sentenced him to death, but the legal battle continues. When it will end remains uncertain.
Similarly, many remember the revelation of an incident where some officers of a RAB battalion in Narayanganj, in exchange for money, were involved in abducting and killing seven people in one day. When the trial for this will conclude is uncertain. Some officers from a powerful intelligence agency are currently facing trial in the ICT Tribunal on charges of abduction.
Given these contexts, it is understood that individuals at the highest levels of state power or members of various agencies have, out of personal interests, committed numerous inhumane acts. The swift completion of their trials is a universal demand. Dissolving only RAB while taking on responsibility for such actions is not seen as a rational solution, and I do not disagree with the Home Minister’s stance.
During the discussions, the Home Minister also mentioned that RAB or another elite force will remain under a proper legal framework. I have also noted on several occasions that relying solely on the current police force will not ensure law and order. Additionally, the July mass uprising was a storm that the police faced, and this needs to be acknowledged.
They should have overcome that by now. However, we often witness that they face attacks from criminals while apprehending or bringing them in. This naturally leaves us astonished and disturbed. When those who are supposed to protect us fall victim to such attacks, no sensible person can feel at ease. Primarily for this reason, RAB was formed around 2003-04.
Formed under the Armed Police Battalion Ordinance of 1979, RAB was initially commendable. They managed to arrest and bring to justice several members of an extremist group, including Sheikh Abdur Rahman and Siddiqul Islam (Bangla Bhai). They were punished, and the organisation was dismantled. The structure of RAB is different, comprising members from the armed forces, BGB, police, and Ansar. They have a well-organised and reliable intelligence operation, which enables them to bring major criminals to justice swiftly.
However, alongside such successes, they developed an addiction to extrajudicial killings, leading the force into challenges. Despite knowing all this, the government is not dissolving the force; instead, aiming to reorganise it. The same applies to other agencies as well.
We have not yet seen any outline of the new legal framework for RAB as mentioned by the Home Minister. However, the message of conducting operations while upholding human rights makes us hopeful. The ordinance under which RAB is formed includes the power to conduct searches and investigations. They will only investigate the type of crime the government permits.
On the other hand, they also take on some investigations on court orders, following the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.
At first glance, RAB is a part of the police force. From the beginning, its chief has been appointed from the police, while the deputy chief is usually from the military. However, the Commanding Officers (CO) of the battalions are primarily from the army. The discipline of members appointed from various forces on deputation is regulated by the rules and regulations of the parent force.
It is necessary to review whether such provisions for maintaining discipline and meeting new expectations are sufficient within the institution. There must be accountability ensured in the new law to prevent human rights violations by them. While drafting the new law, it must also be considered that their activities currently run parallel to those of the main law enforcement agency, the police. While they are given search and arrest powers, the main responsible officers are often only slightly informed about these activities and sometimes much later.
It is notable that police commissioners in metropolitan areas, and district commissioners (DC) and superintendents of police (SP) in districts, are the main custodians of law and order. There is a lack of coordination in the current operations of RAB with these authorities. The activities of the then-guarding force were also somewhat similar right after independence. In the case of RAB, after the incident of seven killings and subsequent public dissatisfaction, the local DC and SP were quickly transferred.
However, they had no visible opportunity to remedy the situation. I feel they must have this opportunity for valid reasons. It is necessary to consider this matter in the new law. It can be pointed out that the army is still in the field at the grassroots level with the support of the civilian administration.
During national elections, they arrange this traditionally.
Their commissioned officers have been given the powers of executive magistrates.
According to the Criminal Procedure Code, all executive magistrates working in the district are considered under the district magistrate (DC). Therefore, the DC is responsible for any excessive reaction or inactivity on their part.
Considering all aspects, there is a need for an elite force like RAB with speed, surveillance, and professional excellence to maintain law and order. RAB enjoys more privileges than their parent organizations, so it is not unreasonable to expect them to perform their duties above greed and envy, a stance that many follow. However, there are quite a few exceptions.
We hope that learning from the past, political leadership will remain committed to the promise of protecting human rights.
All members of the force must uphold this as well. However, those responsible for the main law and order operations should not be overlooked. There is no room to see anyone as subordinate to others. Coordination and accountability must be present.
*Ali Imam Majumder is former cabinet secretary
*The views expressed here are of the author's own.