Election commission wrangling over symbols

The 13th national parliamentary election will be held in February next year. Political parties have been preparing for the election for a long time. Discussions are ongoing about which party will nominate whom in which constituency. The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have almost finalised their candidate lists. Everyone hopes for a fair election, where citizens can vote freely, and the election period remains peaceful. Previous election commissions had a questionable reputation, and there is hope that the new election commission will restore citizens’ lost trust in the electoral process.

The election commission is independent. But is it truly independent? If it is, the commission should have the capacity to make decisions freely. We have seen before that even if the commission is given independence on paper, questions arise about whether the officials are loyal to the commission or to the government. The commission consists of six members, including a chief, all of whom were government employees — some in the secretariat, some in the judiciary, and some in the military. The question is, given their background in government bureaucracy, how much independent judgment can they exercise after leaving the hierarchical structure of government service?

While serving in various government roles, they always followed written rules. There was no way to bypass procedures. To make an urgent decision, there was often an excuse: “It’s not in the rules.” To change a rule, a new law must be passed by parliament, and then gazetted. By that time, the need may have passed, or it may be too late.