How Malaysia's student dream can become a Bangladeshi nightmare

Enrolment of Bangladeshi students in Malaysian higher education institutions rose by 45 per cent over the past year, according to Malaysian education officials, taking the total past 11,000 and placing Bangladesh among the top three source countries for international students in the country. On paper, that is a success story.

Malaysia has quietly become one of the most attractive study destinations for Bangladeshi families, and the appeal is easy to understand as tuition is a fraction of what a comparable degree costs in the UK, Australia, or Canada. Branch campuses of universities like Monash and Nottingham operate in Malaysia, awarding the same degree at a much lower price.

Add short flight times, a moderate, multicultural, Muslim-majority society with easy access to halal food and prayer facilities, and a large existing Bangladeshi student community, and it is no surprise families see Malaysia as a realistic alternative to the West for many.

The problem is not Malaysia. It is how most Bangladeshi students actually arrive there through a slick social media advertisement and an agent who never asks for a single penny up front.