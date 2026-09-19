Opinion
How Malaysia's student dream can become a Bangladeshi nightmare
Enrolment of Bangladeshi students in Malaysian higher education institutions rose by 45 per cent over the past year, according to Malaysian education officials, taking the total past 11,000 and placing Bangladesh among the top three source countries for international students in the country. On paper, that is a success story.
Malaysia has quietly become one of the most attractive study destinations for Bangladeshi families, and the appeal is easy to understand as tuition is a fraction of what a comparable degree costs in the UK, Australia, or Canada. Branch campuses of universities like Monash and Nottingham operate in Malaysia, awarding the same degree at a much lower price.
Add short flight times, a moderate, multicultural, Muslim-majority society with easy access to halal food and prayer facilities, and a large existing Bangladeshi student community, and it is no surprise families see Malaysia as a realistic alternative to the West for many.
The problem is not Malaysia. It is how most Bangladeshi students actually arrive there through a slick social media advertisement and an agent who never asks for a single penny up front.
That last part should be the first warning sign, not the reassurance it is meant to be. Education agencies almost never charge a prospective student a consultation fee, and that is not generosity. It is a business model. Universities and colleges pay agents a commission for every student they successfully deliver, typically a cut of the first year's tuition to avoid the processing hassle.
This can work well enough as the counsellor is compensated for placing a student, and the family pays nothing extra. But the agent's incentive and the student's interest are not the same thing. An agent earns more by steering a student toward whichever institution pays the highest commission, regardless of whether it has real accreditation, a genuine job market for its graduates, or a functioning campus. A reputable public university or an established branch campus is harder to get into and often pays agents a smaller cut. An obscure private college desperate to fill seats will pay generously and ask few questions. Predictably, that is the one that tends to get recommended first, dressed up as the "best fit" for the student.
In the worst cases, this misaligned incentive tips into outright fraud. Journalists on both sides of the corridor. R.AGE's landmark investigation, followed up by multiple news organisations have documented networks of agents charging Bangladeshi families up to BDT 600,000–800,000 or more to "secure" admission and a visa, pushing them toward colleges that turn out to be barely functioning.
Families sell land or take high-interest loans to pay it, believing they are investing in their child's future. What awaits them is often nothing like the pitch. Some "colleges" are little more than a front, operating out of a small area where no classes are actually held.
Passports are sometimes withheld as leverage for further payments, and students discover, too late, that the institution's licence to enrol foreign students has lapsed, or that the course they paid for isn’t on the list. Malaysia's own Higher Education Ministry has acknowledged the scale of this problem, shutting down colleges and tightening scrutiny of Bangladeshi applications after a surge in fake-university enrolments, a reputational cost that now falls on every honest applicant.
The single most damaging lie in the agent's playbook, though, is about work. Prospective students are routinely told, explicitly or by implication, that a Malaysian student visa lets them work freely, part-time or even full-time, to fund their studies and their stay. It does not. A Malaysian Student Pass allows only limited part-time work up to 20 hours a week, only during semester breaks longer than a week, in a narrow list of sectors such as hospitality and retail, and only with prior approval from both the university and immigration authorities. Working outside those terms is illegal and can void the student's pass outright.
It gets worse for families who bring a spouse along. Only postgraduate students on programmes longer than twelve months can apply for a Dependent Pass for a spouse or children, and a spouse on that pass has no right to work at all, not part-time, not informally. To work legally, they would need their own job offer and a separate Employment Pass, a hurdle agents conveniently leave out of the pitch. Trapped by debt, many students and their dependents end up doing exactly what the visa forbids and it rarely ends quietly. Immigration police catch up with them, and what follows is deportation, sometimes fines or jail, on top of the debt the family is still carrying at home.
None of this means Bangladeshi students should avoid Malaysia. It means they should stop letting agents make the decisions that matter, and start treating a free consultation as exactly like a sales pitch, not advice. Malaysia's Ministry of Higher Education and the Malaysian Qualifications Agency both publish lists of accredited institutions and recognised programmes. Any college an agent recommends should be checked against them before a single payment is made.
Applications can be tracked directly through Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), the government body that processes international student visas, without an agent's involvement. What it takes is patience and the right documents, not a middleman. A university's international office can confirm by email or phone whether an offer letter is genuine and a course is actually running or not. Silence in response is itself an answer.
Every promise about work rights should be obtained in writing and checked against Malaysia's actual Student Pass rules rather than an agent's word. Any guarantee of part-time or full-time work should be read as a warning sign, not a selling point, since no legitimate agent or university can promise work rights that immigration law does not allow. Where an agent is genuinely necessary, it should be a licensed one, transparent about which institutions it partners with and what commission it earns.
A country that is genuinely a good study destination should not need to be sold with a lie. Malaysia has real universities, real branch campuses, and a real community already waiting for Bangladeshi students. The families who verify things themselves, rather than outsourcing that trust to a commission-driven agent, are the ones most likely to actually find them and to keep the hard-earned money they sent abroad working for their child's future, instead of an agent's.
# Aftab Hossain, PhD, is Senior Lecturer, School of Communication, Universiti Sains Malaysia.