Global peace and security under threat from worldwide hegemony

The way a neighborhood drunk thug displays power, boasts about killings and injuries, tortures people at will, and flaunts their disregard for laws, in the same manner, we are now witnessing the President of the world's most powerful nation and his entourage. Their main pride lies in having the most modern weapons for killing people and destroying countries. Their principal ambition is to ensure their corporate empire in every country, with no competitors, imposing tariffs and conducting military operations at will. Everyone will tremble in fear and comply. It seems as if one person in power is causing havoc across the entire world.

However, it's not entirely one man's thuggery, as we see support and sponsorship from respectable media, international organisations, and leaders of various states, including Europe. This reflects the latest picture of a global system where imperialism has assumed the form of naked authoritarianism.

In January this year, the United States conducted a bloody military attack in Caracas, Venezuela's capital, and kidnapped the country's president, Nicolás Maduro. He has been brought and detained in New York. Facing six decades of American embargo, Cuba is threatened and attacked with takeover; Brazil and Mexico are also threatened.