Maybe the river is even more generous than humans. We have polluted it, yet it wants to provide us with water. We have encroached its banks, yet it wants to protect us from floods. We have wronged it, yet it wants to keep us alive. That's why looking at the river sometimes brings guilt. It feels as if we have betrayed an old friend. A friend who stood by us in difficult times, who was with us in happiness and sorrow, and whom we have forgotten.

Maybe there is still time. Perhaps it is still possible to bring the rivers back. But that wo''t happen only through projects. First, we need to change our perspective. We must understand that a river is not an empty space. A river is not a dumping ground for waste. A river is not a business opportunity. A river is part of life.

Dhaka’s future is also tied to the future of its rivers. If the river lives, the city will live. If the river is healthy, the city will be healthy. And if we lose the river, one day we may realise that we have lost not just a few rivers; we have lost our history, our memories, a part of our soul.

Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakkhya, and Balu still flow silently today. They make no complaints. They just wait. Wait for the day when the people of this city will turn towards them again. Maybe on that day, we will understand that we never had a grudge against the river. The grudge was with our greed, our indifference, our forgetfulness.

And the day that misunderstanding breaks, perhaps by saving the river, we will find ourselves once again.

#Mohiuddin Ahmad is a writer and researcher

*The opinions expressed here are the author’s own.

#This story, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.