The beginning could have been better

The first complication arose over the oath-taking as members of the constitutional reform council. BNP had earlier indicated that there is no mention of such an oath in the third schedule of the constitution. At the start of the ceremony, they announced that they would not take oath as members of the constitutional reform council. Their argument was that there is no constitutional basis for it.

BNP’s position created political reactions. In the morning, Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) said that if BNP did not take the reform council oath, they might also not take the oath as members of parliament and as reform council members. This created temporary uncertainty in the first part of the day.

In the end, the newly elected MPs of Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP took both oaths. However, none from the two parties attended the new cabinet’s oath ceremony in the afternoon, which many saw as a subtle signal of political distance.