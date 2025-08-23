From Nuremberg to Dhaka: Autocracy in the mirror of confession

As we know, under international criminal law, a "confession" is not limited to an accused person admitting guilt in court. Its scope is broader and can be categorised into several types:

Direct Confession: A straightforward admission of the crime by the accused or a close associate. For example, a senior official giving testimony as a state witness.

Unintentional Confession: A statement made in an attempt to justify or cover up a crime, which inadvertently confirms involvement or reveals the underlying policy behind the crime. For instance, claiming that the violence was necessary for "state security" or to "suppress extremism."

Evidentiary Confession: Leaked audio, video, or classified documents that clearly expose the planning or ordering of the crime. Even without the speaker’s intent, these become evidence against them.

Legally, a strong confession helps connect the weakest links in the "chain of command." It establishes a direct causal relationship between on-the-ground violence and top-level directives—something that is often difficult to prove with other forms of evidence.

In Bangladesh’s case, the evidence that surfaced in July–August represents a powerful combination of all three types of confession.