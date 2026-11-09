Creating new jobs not enough

In a densely populated country like Bangladesh with a large youth population, there is no more significant economic indicator than employment, particularly for the youth. In July 2024, the initiation of the mass uprising began with the students’ movement against quotas in government jobs. The onset of a movement regarding employment was not coincidental. In an economy where opportunities for secure and decent jobs are very limited, government jobs had become one of the most reliable paths to attaining security and social status. Two years later, the issue of employment has become even more intense.

According to the World Bank, from 2016 to 2022, while 14 million young people in Bangladesh reached working age, only 8.7 million new employment opportunities were added. Among those who have found work, about 70% have been engaged in low-productivity agriculture.

Government statistics indicate that roughly one-third of the country’s total labour force comprises the Gen-Z generation, aged 15-29. The government’s pledge to create 10 million jobs in five years is effectively a commitment to Gen-Z. However, the big question is, what will the nature of this employment be?