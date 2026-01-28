Attention must be paid to river to reap benefits of canal excavation

Before the upcoming election on 12 February, political parties in the country are releasing their election manifestos and using them in their campaigns. Naturally, the election manifesto and promises from the BNP are drawing special attention from the public.

One of the election promises announced by the BNP is to excavate 20,000 kilometers of canals throughout the country. On 20 January, at a prayer and discussion event organised by the Banani Society in memory of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia in Banani, Dhaka, Tarique Rahman made this announcement.

To explain why canal excavation is necessary, he primarily mentioned issues of waterlogging and drainage problems in urban areas. He stated, "The canal digging programme initiated by my father, the late President Ziaur Rahman, was significant for people across different regions of the country. Residents of Dhaka city also feel the necessity of canals now, as problems have been created due to the closure of canal after canal. Therefore, if the BNP is able to form the government with the people's vote in the upcoming elections, 20,000 kilometers of canals will be excavated throughout Bangladesh." (Source: bnpbd.org//all-news)

Canals are an important part of Bangladesh's flowing water bodies. From the perspective of size, flow volume, and function, some canals are even more crucial than many rivers. Despite that, there is a fundamental difference between canals and rivers. Rivers are entirely natural constructs, whereas canals are generally man-made.