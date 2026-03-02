Bangladeshi researcher's quest to bridge technology and healthcare

As a child growing up in the bustling streets of Satkhira, Bangladesh, I often witnessed the stark realities of healthcare access. Long queues at rural clinics, the seasonal dread of dengue outbreaks, and families struggling to get timely medical advice were not just news headlines they were lived experiences.

These observations, etched in my memory, ultimately fueled my passion for artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to transform healthcare in resource constrained settings like our own.

Today, as an independent researcher specialising in trustworthy AI for healthcare, my work is driven by a singular question: How can we make AI a reliable, fair, and accessible partner in medicine, especially for communities that need it most?