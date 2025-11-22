Caretaker govt system returns, but will it bring democracy?

We have had about four reasonably good elections under caretaker or interim governments. Yet those who lost those elections never accepted the results. No opposition party remained in parliament for a full term. Nor have ruling parties ever taken the opposition’s views into account in lawmaking; instead, they have acted in an authoritarian manner.

In future, if the caretaker government is restored, it will remain in office only for three months. An elected government, however, will operate for five years. If that government does not govern democratically, the caretaker administration will be powerless. It cannot be expected to clear away the debris of five years within just three months.

The caretaker system has a long history, so does its abolition. During the anti-Ershad movement, the first caretaker government, then called the ‘interim’ government, was formed under justice Shahabuddin Ahmed, based on the outline agreed upon by the three major alliances. The BNP came to power through the election conducted by that government. Later, during the BNP's tenure, the Awami League, Jatiya Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and left-leaning groups all launched movements again demanding a caretaker system. It was finally established constitutionally through the 13th Amendment.

In Bangladesh, no government with a two-thirds majority has ever exited gracefully. After independence, the Awami League won 293 seats in the first election; within three years it introduced BAKSAL. Ziaur Rahman’s parliament also held a two-thirds majority, and the Sattar government that followed his death was ousted by a military coup. In the 1988 election, Hussain Muhammad Ershad’s regime secured a two-thirds majority but could not remain in power for more than two years; the mass uprising of 1990 forced him out.