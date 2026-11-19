The Ganges treaty between Bangladesh and India is set to expire in a few days on 12 December. There has been no news of a new agreement or the renewal of the existing one. It is also unclear whether the two countries are willing to agree on an interim arrangement. The situation is concerning, but people downstream still hold hope.

The first Ganges treaty was signed in 1977. Those who are older might remember the intense political situation in the years leading up to it, particularly surrounding the "Farakka" issue. A few years went by without an agreement even at the end of the last century. During that time, water politics were intense, but the branches of the Ganges in Bangladesh started drying up. The potential lack of an agreement this time could be the final nail in the coffin for these narrow rivers.

As I write this, there is not enough time left for a new agreement. The alternatives are to either have a temporary memorandum of understanding based on the main conditions of the old agreement or renew the agreement for two to three years, as permitted by Article 12. Are the two governments in discussions about such an option? Will they take such a step?