Dragging politics onto the streets whenever convenient

In this country, there is a popular phrase—people's court. Politicians are quite fond of this saying. It's very appealing. Once they are on stage and have a microphone in hand, they make their demands in the people's court. Here, the people are those sitting or standing in front of the stage. Their numbers sometimes range from ten to fifteen, or even more than a hundred thousand. Some come voluntarily, while others are brought in by various means.

If there are more people at a public meeting, the esteem of the leader and their party grows. If there are fewer people, they cannot show their face. There are projects to increase the crowd. Agents are appointed. Many of these agents are petty leaders at the local level of the party, while some are professional crowd suppliers. A large budget is allocated for this. The funding comes from the party or a leader’s personal fund. This fund is created with collected money. There are no written accounts for this, so it doesn’t get caught in audits.

Let’s say, a petty leader has the responsibility of bringing a thousand people. The petty leader sometimes outsources this task, meaning they assign ten others to bring people. Here, the petty leader acts as a wholesaler. Then the action begins. Groups of people start arriving at the field. Some come in trucks, some in buses. For this occasion, many trucks and buses are rented. Many vehicles are forcibly brought in. If it’s a government party meeting, few transport owners dare to ignore the whim of the petty leader.