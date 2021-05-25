After Rozina, the news media needs to be freed too

Rozina, who had been unjustly harassed and mistreated by the officials of the health ministry, was granted bail after six days behind bars. Both the laws under which she was charged are bailable and so she could have been given bail immediately. So there is scope to question who are responsible for her six days in jail and this certainly will be discussed. The question of remand must also be raised. The court rejected the remand plea on the very first day, but that does not mean the issue should be overlooked. It has become a normal practice nowadays to appeal for remand the moment a case is filed. And it is a matter of grave concern that the police completely ignore the Supreme Court's directives concerning remand -- for interrogation to take place in presence of a lawyer, medical treatment in case of illness and so on.

The strong stance of those who relentlessly protested against the injustice towards Rozina, who stood up for press freedom, has created a new precedence. This took place within the country and outside, simultaneously. What was the reason behind this staunch protest and solidarity? In short, it was objective journalism. Her professionalism was reflected in her rising above political bias to report on serious instances of corruption, injustice and discrepancy. She won repute among readers of the anti-corruption mindset by reporting on the sentence of murder convict Joseph being commuted and later pardoned, the presidential pardon for the son of the notorious municipal mayor Taher of Lakhsmipur, at least half a dozen secretaries using false freedom fighter certificates to avail various benefits, fake gold used for crests, corruption in the jails, the health minister remaining away from office for a months during the pandemic, corruption in the health ministry and more.

It is a matter of professionalism. Not all journalists receive the same degree of empathy. Actually, in order to prove press freedom, the government or leaders of the ruling party reel out a long list of dozens of TV channels, hundreds of newspapers and thousands of online news portals. But in most cases these lack the elements of journalism. It is now clear that the people have no interest in the journalism that spews out praise or criticism for vested political purposes. And because of the exponential spread of social media, somehow or the other news of public sufferings is exposed. That is why the people expect mainstream media to reveal the details behind these sufferings, to expose and to analyse.