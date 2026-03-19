Administrators at local govt: Filling the vacuum, or a repeat of politicisation

After the July mass uprising, Bangladesh's state system was going through an uncertain transformation. There was a growing concern about the rise of a right-wing fascist governance system. In this context, the 13th National Parliamentary Election provided a sort of temporary relief and political stability. Through a relatively fair and acceptable election, the BNP formed the government.

Naturally, the party now bears the heavy responsibility of realising the aspirations born from the mass uprising. It should be noted that the uprising not only caused the fall of a government but also gave rise to new expectations among citizens — democratic institutions will be reorganised, accountability will increase, and the centralisation of power will decrease.

However, recent steps by the newly formed government regarding the local government system are bringing these expectations into question. The recent decision to appoint administrators in 11 city corporations and 42 district councils is a significant example of this. According to the law, these institutions are supposed to be run by representatives directly elected by the people.