Ethnic discrimination: In times of suffering, people must feel the govt is within reach

Later, the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation (BFIDC) was established. Ansar guards were deployed. On 9 March, a video circulated widely on social media showing a Garo woman in the Madhupur Forest resisting eviction. Many may have seen it. A heavy tractor and personnel, including the Ansar, came to demolish Sibli Mangsang’s house. They destroyed the stakes set up for a new home. Sibli, carrying her infant child on her back, took up a piece of wood to resist, while armed men confronted her. She was pushed to the ground, but eventually the crowd’s presence forced the authorities to retreat.

The video spread quickly, and protests followed. Anyone watching it would recognise the severity of the Garos’ situation in Madhupur Forest—this was a stark image of human rights violation. Youth groups protested, and the International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs in Denmark shared the video. A Japanese human rights organisation also expressed concern.

Upon contacting Madhupur, I learned that the local MP, now a minister, inquired into the matter. The administration, including the Upazila Nirbahi Officer, expressed regret to the Garo family, offering some cash assistance and corrugated iron sheets for rebuilding. The BFIDC was directed to replace the stakes it had destroyed. The Ansar team was formally withdrawn. Amid the sorrow, these were welcome developments.