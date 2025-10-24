HSC results debacle: Not a failure, a call to awakening

Why did this happen? There is no single answer. The results reflect the long-term structural problems in our education system. Among the most significant are:

(a) Post-COVID learning loss. During the two long years of school and college closures, students’ learning continuity was broken. Many did not participate in online classes; those who did often learned superficially. The gap created in learning has now become starkly evident in the results.

(b) Stricter questions and evaluation: In recent years, relatively easy questions had led to better results. But this year, with somewhat tougher question papers, the lack of students’ actual competence has become evident.

(c) Shortage of qualified teachers and lack of training: Many educational institutions in the country suffer from a shortage of qualified teachers. And among those who are teaching, many are not familiar with Outcome-Based Education (OBE), skills-based learning, or modern pedagogical methods. As a result, teaching remains limited to mere textbook instruction.

(d) Dependence on rote learning and coaching: In Bangladesh, exam results still matter more than the process of learning itself. The culture of coaching-centre-based education has restricted students’ ability to think critically. When rote learning fails, results collapse as well.

(e) Family and social pressure: Parents have turned their children’s academic results into symbols of family prestige. This has placed students under immense mental pressure, robbing them of the joy of learning.

This decline in results is not just about numbers. The HSC results are not merely annual statistics; they reflect the quality of the nation’s future human resources.