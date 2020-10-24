'Auto-pass' in Bangladesh politics too

The recent decision to auto-promote HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) examinees without any exam has been met with much debate and discussion. In a column written for Prothom Alo against this 'auto-promotion' system, economist and retired professor of Chittagong University's department of economics, Mainul Islam, said that if we want genuine development and advancement for the future generation, then rather this 'auto-promotion' system, some other ways must be devised to evaluate the students' aptitude. Referring to his experience as a student in the sixties and seventies, he highlighted the detriment effects of this 'auto-pass' or auto-promotion system.

His contemporaries and even juniors have had similar experience. For many years after independence of the country, students were caught up in this 'auto-pass' system due to widespread cheating in the exams.

Government functionaries have said that there is no alternative but to cancel the HSC exams this year and simply pass everyone automatically. They did not want to place these young girls and boys at risk by holding the exam amidst the pandemic. That was their reasoning.