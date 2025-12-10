Neither the survey nor the election results are wrong

There will be much discussion about Prothom Alo’s recent survey—and let it be so. Analysis is always enlightening. The current piece, however, is not an analysis of this particular survey. It is election season, and the word 'survey' is something we will hear most frequently. This article attempts to shed light on all kinds of pre-election surveys from every quarter. Surveys that have not yet been conducted, but are in preparation, will also not be excluded from this discussion. Until now, we have never presented a truly candid conversation about surveys. Why we haven’t is a matter of sheer astonishment. The truth is, while elections are serious political events, they are equally a form of entertainment. Surveys are the glittering costumes of that entertainment.

Imagine a staged historical fantasy play called Nawab Siraj-ud-Doula. No matter how compelling the story, if Siraj-ud-Doula is dressed in a simple lungi and panjabi, even the best story falls flat. But if he is adorned in dazzling royal silks and sherwanis encrusted with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies, with a crown on his head and a sword at his waist, the story, though somewhat weakened, becomes a thoroughly enjoyable spectacle. If the election is the Siraj-ud-Doula character, the survey is its glittering costume. Surveys make elections more enjoyable.