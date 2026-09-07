Comfortable reserves make it possible to buy fuel at higher prices

The decline in the country’s foreign exchange reserves during the Awami League government, which was ousted in the July mass uprising, has been stopped. Reserves are now at a fairly strong level. This is a major source of relief for the country.

The reason is that prices of fuel oil, gas, fertiliser and other commodities have risen significantly in the international market. Yet we have been able to purchase fuel oil, gas and fertiliser despite the higher prices.

During the Awami League government, the country’s actual reserves fell below $20 billion. During the interim government, Bangladesh Bank took several initiatives to halt the decline.