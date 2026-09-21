Does price hike of bread send any message to govt?

The two news items are from around the same time. One news item is about the decision to increase the salaries of govt employees. In some grades, the starting basic salary has increased by 142 per cent. It is stated that the purpose of this 'salary increase is to rationalize income in line with inflation and the cost of living'. Surely, that is necessary. Another piece of news is that the price of bread has increased in the country.

The impact of inflation and the rising cost of living affects every household in the republic. For many years, inflation in the country has been over 8-9 per cent. This high inflation does not differentiate between rich and poor. However, the situation is certainly more difficult for low-income workers. The rise in bread prices is like a slow-burning fire for the underprivileged.

State policymakers surely know that the deadline for changing the old wage structure in 17 industry sectors has passed. In January, the time will come to announce new wage structures in three more sectors. This means that, at present, a new wage structure is needed for workers in 20 sectors according to existing laws. This is not a new demand.