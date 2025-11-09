Ensuring equity in health sector

Bangladesh’s economic growth has likewise been remarkable. According to government data, poverty has declined from 49 per cent to 19 per cent, while women’s participation in the labour force has risen from 23 per cent to 32 per cent. This integrated social progress has strengthened the health system and reduced maternal and neonatal mortality. However, research indicates that this progress has slowed since 2010, with inequality identified as a key factor.

Economist Amartya Sen, a Nobel Prize achiever once remarked, “I believe that at the root of almost every problem in the world lies some form of inequality.”

Health inequality is not simply a matter of who is healthy and who is not. It is about who has the opportunity to live and who does not. Some people have access to treatment nearby, while others must travel miles for the same care. Some give birth under the supervision of a doctor, while others lose their children before birth due to the lack of medical attention.

While Bangladesh’s health sector has achieved impressive progress, it also carries serious warnings. Without improvements in service quality and without addressing poverty, education gaps, geographic disparities and weak regulation in the private sector, sustaining the current pace of progress will be difficult. The State has expanded healthcare access to many, yet the quality and equity of that care remain far from assured.