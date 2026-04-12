How the 1971 Liberation War shaped Bangladesh’s 2026 election

BNP leaders framed their critique as a principled defence of the Liberation War and freedom fighters, while also acknowledging that the party’s previous alliances with JI had been strategic and electoral, not endorsements of Jamaat’s controversial history. BNP leaders explained that the earlier coalition had been purely a “strategic election partnership” and did not absolve JI of its historical transgressions.

Analysts noted that this approach had been largely tactical, aimed at capturing the Liberation War-sensitive voter base that might otherwise have leaned toward Awami League supporters. By emphasising JI’s historical opposition to independence, BNP sought to portray itself as a defender of the Liberation War, positioning JI as the ideological and moral antagonist in the absence of the Awami League.

On the other hand, the 1971 period remained a dark chapter in JI’s history, one that continued to haunt the party. Despite repeated attempts, they were never able to erase this legacy. Following the 5 August uprising, JI has attempted to present various narratives, such as 2024 vs. 1971, July Warriors vs. Freedom Fighters, the Spirit of July vs. the Spirit of the Liberation War, and Second Independence vs. Independence. The party chief’s statement claiming that Colonel Oli’s revolt during the Liberation War was the “first revolt” drew widespread criticism on social media. However, these narratives failed to gain popular acceptance among the people of Bangladesh.

Subsequently, the results showed that those who identified strongly with the 1971 Liberation War tended to support the BNP, ultimately contributing to its electoral victory. Commentators observed that in the 12 February election, voters with ideological ties to the Liberation War cast their ballots for BNP not only because of the party’s election manifesto, but also out of concern that if JI were in power, the values and legacy established in 1971 could be undermined.

The election ultimately demonstrated that when political actors actively engage with historical memory, they can shape public perception and influence voting behavior. Voters with a strong attachment to the Liberation War supported parties perceived as defending its legacy, while rejecting those associated with anti-liberation forces.

* Md. Al-Amin is an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Barishal, Bangladesh

* The views expressed here are the author's own