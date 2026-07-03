Looking back at the longest July in history

Thousands of students, most of whom had been born long after the Liberation War, took to campuses chanting: "Who are you? Who are we? Razakars, Razakars! Who said this? Who said it? The dictator, the dictator!"

Supporters of Hasina seized upon only the first part of the slogan and began portraying the movement as one led by Razakars (a term used for those who collaborated with the Pakistani military during Bangladesh''s 1971 Liberation War). To protect themselves politically and for ulterior motives, they ignored the second half of the slogan, which directly labeled the government as dictatorial. Some pro-government intellectuals also joined in advancing this interpretation.

It was the ruling authorities who introduced the freedom fighter-razakar divide into the debate. The students had not demanded the abolition of the quota reserved for freedom fighters. Rather, they had called for a reasonable reform of the quota system. Sheikh Hasina turned the issue into political capital. Reflecting on this point helps explain why such a large number of students became deeply angered by Hasina.

How many freedom fighters and how many razakars are there in Bangladesh? In my view, their numbers are roughly comparable. There are around 200,000 officially recognised freedom fighters. Most of them, however, did not actually fight inside the country. They were refugees in India, while some were in other countries. They returned to Bangladesh in December 1971. Likewise, the then military government is believed to have officially registered about 100,000 people as razakars. Many of them, however, also helped the freedom fighters. Without their tacit approval, we could not have crossed highways or railway culverts during the Liberation War. That is based on my own experience.

In any case, beyond these officially recognised freedom fighters and registered razakars, there were tens of millions of other people. The overwhelming majority supported an independent Bangladesh. We might describe them as "non–freedom fighters." Sheikh Hasina herself is an example. She was not a freedom fighter. In 1971, she lived a normal life in Dhaka. Her husband worked regularly at the Atomic Energy Commission throughout the war. That does not make her a razakar. Nor would I call her children the children of a razakar.