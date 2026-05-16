Farakka Day: Will Bangladesh receive fair share of water this time after expiry of 30-year deal?

Agriculture has suffered the most. In the Ganges-Kobadak irrigation project, over 121,000 hectares of land depend on this flow. But the water level has dropped so much that the pumps are either shut or operating at much less capacity.

Farmers in Kushtia-Chuadanga have become owners of single-crop lands during the dry season. In Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj, the first layer of groundwater, previously found at 8 to 10 feet, is now unreachable even at 15 feet. In many places, it has dropped 60 to 100 feet below, which seasonal rain fails to replenish.

Over a hundred rivers and canals throughout the country are nearly dead. Rivers like Kobadak, Bhairab, Nabaganga, Chitra now sound like names from history. Where there once was the raging Padma, now there are shoals. Where boats once sailed, people now walk.

The encroachment of salinity continues unabated. With the decline in freshwater flow, saline water from the Bay of Bengal has intruded 100 to 150 kilometers inland. The sundari trees in the Sundarbans are on the verge of extinction due to diseases caused by high salinity. Everything from the Bengal tiger's habitat to fish breeding is affected. This crisis coupled with climate change has created a sort of double impact. During winter, water supply ceases, yet without warning, gates are opened during monsoon. Two different attacks across two seasons stem from one source.