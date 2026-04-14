Why are even vice-chancellor appointments controlled by bureaucracy?

This is somewhat similar to the system in our country’s universities governed by the 1973 ordinance, where the Chancellor can select one individual for the post of vice-chancellor from among nominees proposed by Senate members. However, in Bangladesh, these rules largely exist only on paper and are not effectively implemented. For decades, vice-chancellors have been appointed under a bureaucratic framework within the umbrella of the Ministry of Education, following the directives of the Chancellor.

However, the Government of Bangladesh has recently announced the formation of a search committee to select qualified candidates for the appointment of vice-chancellors in the country’s public universities. According to a report published online by Prothom Alo on 1 April, the six-member search committee will be chaired by the Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division.

Other members will include the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rajshahi, a member of the University Grants Commission, and a professor from the Marketing Department of the University of Dhaka. In addition, the Additional Secretary (University) of the Secondary and Higher Education Division will serve as the member-secretary of the committee.