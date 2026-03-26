BNP must rethink its direction and pace

Professor ABM Obaidul Islam from the Department of Physics has become the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University. He is also known for having previously served as the central education secretary of the BNP and the central convener of the Sada Dal, BNP-aligned teachers’ organisation.

As educational institutions are mired in political conflict, questions naturally arise about whether a politically affiliated teacher is the right person for university leadership.

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, who took on the role of VC after the July mass uprising, served as the Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University for about a year and a half before recently stepping down. In his farewell speech, he claimed that he had no political affiliations, stating unequivocally, "I can say without hesitation that I have no political affiliations. I request you politely to inform me if you ever find any proof of my political affiliations."

Professor Niaz Ahmed has stated that he did not favour any student organisation during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor. However, the BNP’s student organisation, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, has accused him of benefitting Islamic Chhatra Shibir on various occasions, including during the DUCSU elections.