What causes crisis over constitutional reform

During the term of the previous interim government, the issue that sparked the most discussion about reform was constitutional reform. Initiatives such as forming a constitutional reform commission, establishing a national consensus commission for dialogue among political parties, the formal signing of the July National Charter based on extensive discussions and consensus (with some dissenting opinions from various political parties), the issuance of the July National Charter (Constitution Reform) Implementation Order, and the drafting of a referendum ordinance were undertaken.

On 12 February, national parliamentary elections and a referendum were held. Afterward, elected parliament members of the opposition parties, Jamaat and NCP, took two oaths on 17 February—one as members of the 13th National Parliament and another as described in the referendum ordinance for the Constitutional Reform Council. BNP, having elected members with a two-thirds majority, refrained from taking the oath of the Constitutional Reform Council.

Despite at least two rounds of parliamentary discussions on two separate adjournment proposals regarding the formation of the Constitutional Reform Council and the implementation of the July Charter, the government and the opposition could not reach any consensus. BNP's stance is to implement the July National Charter signed with notes of dissent through conventional methods of constitutional amendment. On the other hand, the opposition coalition, consisting of Jamaat-NCP, demands the full implementation of all the main proposals of the July Charter without notes of dissent. They believe there is a need to establish a Constitutional Reform Council for this.