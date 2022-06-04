BNP's hopes and despair in politics of power

BNP did not take part in the Jhenaidah pourashava election. Not did Jatiya Party. Of the four contestants, Abdul Khaleq contested with the 'boat' symbol. Outside of that, the contestants were Islami Andolan's Sirajul Islam contesting with the hand fan symbol, independent candidate Quayum Shahriar and Mizanur Rahman. Independent candidate Quayum is the brother of district Awami League vice president Naser Shahariar Jehadi. Naser's workers and supporters campaigned in favour of Quayum. Meanwhile, the 'boat' candidate took to the field with his supporters. He did not even consider the other independent candidates or the 'hand fan' candidate as rival contenders. That is why Quayum was his target. The election commission took a bold decision. Then why cannot they take a decision in the national elections as they did in the case of the pourashava?

There is very little difference in ideologies in Bangladesh's politics. Just as in the past the Naxalites did not hesitate to join hand with the fundamentalists, hardliner Awami League leaders did not hesitate to become dedicated BNP leaders. Shah Moazzem Hossain or Obaidur Rahman did not oppose BKSAL. It was two members of parliament -- MAG Osmani and Mainul Hosein -- who opposed it.

After independence, it was Serajul Alam Khan who introduced the word 'Mujibbad', but never used the word again after his involvement in JSD politics. Prior to 1975, JSD was Awami League's main rival. That JSD today is divided into several factions, some allied with Awami League and some with BNP. After 1975, Awami League was BNP's main rival. The Zia government even tried to split Awami League. In 1982, Ershad pushed BNP aside and took over power. In the 1986 election he relied on Awami League and Jamaat to isolate BNP. Then Awami League, BNP, the left parties, Jamaat and all other parties took up a movement to topple Ershad and were successful. In the 1991 election, BNP's victory and Awami League's defeat was unimaginable. From the very outset Awami League endeavoured to throw the BNP government off balance. The Magura by-elections gave them that opportunity. Awami League isolated BNP with its one-point demand for a caretaker government and succeeded in fulfilling its demand. When Awami League came to power on 12 June 1996, BNP, Jatiya Party and Jamaat launched a movement together. Even though Ershad eventually didn't remain in the alliance, a faction of Jatiya Party remained with BNP and in 2001 they won the elections with a huge majority. In 2008 it was the opposite. Awami League won the election with a record number of seats.