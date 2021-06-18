Boat Club in Bangladesh evokes such awe!

From childhood we were taught that Bangladesh is a riverine country. And all sorts of vessels are used as river transport, the most common of which is the simple country boat. So when there are rivers and there are boats, how can we not have a boat club! Even the capital city Dhaka is surrounded by rivers -- Buriganga, Shitalakshya, Turag and Balu. Yet this city had no boat club. At least the people didn't know of any such club until last week.

Those who took it upon themselves to fulfill this lacking and establish the Boat Club, should be given a national award. Actually Chattogram is the pioneer in this regard. The first boat club was set up in the commercial capital around three decades ago and is located near the sea port. The airport is next to it too. So while actually Chattogram deserves the national award for founding a boat club, the capital city has special importance. So a boat club here certainly deserves recognition. Even though the club is for their luxury yachts or sailboats, it gives hope that this might give rise to initiatives to save Dhaka's dying rivers.