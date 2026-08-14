Bangladesh-India relations: Temporary tensions vs long-term interests

The government changes, political relationships rise and fall, and the language of diplomacy evolves over time; however, neighbours do not change. From this enduring reality comes a fundamental lesson in foreign policy understanding: the success of relationships with neighbours relies not only on crisis management but also on the ability to maintain long-term interests even amidst crises.

Bangladesh-India relations are once again at the centre of heated discussions. The strong reactions from Dhaka to Sheikh Hasina’s statements at a press conference in New Delhi, the subsequent diplomatic exchanges, and speculation over high-level visits collectively suggest that the two countries' relations have entered a new phase of discomfort. Such situations, however, are not new and have occurred in the past. Yet, a crucial point is often overlooked amid temporary tensions—above political disputes and diplomatic standoffs, the long-term interests and mutual interdependencies of the two countries remain.

Therefore, the most critical question today is not how the immediate tension will subside, but rather how Bangladesh’s relationship with India should be managed to ensure the best protection of our long-term national interests. The answer requires a strategic foreign policy that rises above temporary tensions to prioritise national interests over the long term, considers real differences between the two countries without accepting them as it will not accept this as the limit of the relationship; instead, it will manage both differences and cooperation in light of broader national interests.