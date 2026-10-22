Pakistan-United States relations: Why Trump is sending “Thank You Pakistan” messages to Islamabad

In June 2025, "Thank You Pakistan" slogans rang out in the Iranian Parliament. The reason was obvious: Pakistan had not only condemned Israeli aggression against Iran but also supported it at every international forum. Pakistan again played a key role in brokering a ceasefire between Iran and the United States in April 2026, and once more several Iranian TV channels aired Persian songs saying "Thank You Pakistan." Iranians waved Pakistani flags at anti-US rallies in Tehran. The two countries opened several border crossings to promote trade, but this love affair came to an end on 17 October 2026.

The newspapers of October 18 carried the troubling report that Pakistan had temporarily closed its border crossings with Iran, including Gabd-Rimdan. Gabd lies in Pakistani Balochistan and Rimdan in Iranian Balochistan, and the crossing is just 87 kilometers from Gwadar Port. A few months ago, when tensions between Iran and the United States disrupted trade through the Strait of Hormuz, traffic at Gwadar suddenly increased.

As Gwadar grew in importance, trade between Pakistan and Iran also began through Gabd and Rimdan. Iranian companies and traders started ordering goods to Gwadar, and from there the cargo reached Iran in two hours. The crossing was also busier because it was safer than the Taftan-Zahedan border.