100 Days of the Prime Minister: A message of responsibility, discipline and inspiration

Bangladesh has embarked on a fresh journey after the struggle against 17 years of prolonged fascist rule, the July mass uprising, the departure of fascism at the cost of thousands of lives, the awakening of democracy in Bangladesh through the 12 February 12, and the revival of a vibrant parliament. At the helm is Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Though he is new as prime minister, he is not new to politics. From his teenage years into youth, he traveled across the fields and villages of this country, reaching out and connecting with the people.

In his first 100 days as prime minister, Tarique Rahman has delivered and continues to deliver a message of action. He is working day and night to build a Bangladesh replete with human values. He is tirelessly working to fulfill every electoral promise. His groundbreaking initiatives, such as the Family Card and Farmer Card, are examples of that commitment. He is proving to be a visionary and compassionate leader. Initiatives like canal excavation and tree plantation are highly important in addressing climate change. In a small yet densely populated country like ours, no development can be sustainable without taking climate and the environment into account.