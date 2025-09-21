Why are the environmentally destructive projects of the Hasina regime still ongoing?

Over the past few decades, most projects funded by foreign loans have been undertaken in an authoritarian manner, imposing the burden of debt on the people without considering the environment or public well-being. One after another, so-called 'development' projects have been launched without any comprehensive planning or consultation with stakeholders. These projects have brought severe environmental degradation and hardship to people's lives.

Violating all types of national and international policies—and despite the availability of alternatives—the Rampal power plant was built near the Sundarbans with Indian loans. Numerous Export Processing Zones (EPZs) have been established in the country through foreign investment, where local workers toil for low wages in garment factories. Meanwhile, groundwater levels continue to fall, and the land, rivers, canals, and wetlands of the country are increasingly polluted by industrial waste.

A persistent conflict has been created between environmental concerns and development activities, leading to the disruption of public life and placing future generations at serious risk. The supposed economic benefits used to justify environmental destruction have, upon closer scrutiny, proven to be little more than attempts to mislead the public.

Even the World Bank, in its research, has pointed out that the cost of road construction in Bangladesh is higher than in India and China—primarily due to rampant corruption, failure to complete projects on time, and a lack of competitive bidding.

The rising costs of these loan- or aid-funded projects benefit corrupt politicians and bureaucrats, project consultants, and both local and foreign companies and their collaborators. Meanwhile, the burden of debt falls squarely on the shoulders of the people. In return for foreign aid, the government is also often forced to provide various financial or other concessions.