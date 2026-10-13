Will BNP activists think about these issues?

Congratulations to the Bangladeshi nationalist activists and organisers.

As the organisational foundation of the government, you are a significant force in the country. Previously, your party has achieved a majority in elections at least four times. In the most recent election, the BNP received almost 50 per cent of the vote and over two hundred parliamentary seats. The present and future of the country now depend on your proper thinking and actions.

There is no alternative to relying on you for the comfort and prosperity of the citizens. This letter is a humble personal reflection. You are the guardian of all those who voted for you and those who did not. The party might belong to individuals, but the government belongs to everyone. At least, it should be, and it needs to be.

Even if experts may not want it, in this country, the government and party become synonymous—hence, you are the only post office for the citizens. Furthermore, the parliamentary system and its practice here are such that when a party secures more than 150 seats, the opposition becomes a paper tiger. At that point, whatever the government desires is affirmed with a ''yes'' or ''no'' in parliament. History indicates that the consequences of this are not favourable.