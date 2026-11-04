Democracy and opposition politics in Bangladesh

In discussions about the role of opposition parties—and, by extension, ruling parties—in protecting and consolidating democracy, we often avoid a fundamental question: What kind of democracy do we actually want to establish?

Democracy can take many forms. Free and fair elections mark only the beginning of a country's democratic journey. But even free and fair elections can produce two very different outcomes. On the one hand, power may become concentrated in the hands of a single party or individual, giving rise to a ‘tyranny of the majority’. On the other, a shift in the balance of power may produce an ‘aristocracy of the elite’, marginalising ordinary people. The fundamental challenge of democracy is to find the right balance between these two extremes. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the genuine voices and concerns of citizens are reflected in policymaking through their elected representatives. Therefore, what constitutes the ‘ideal’ role of an opposition party in a democracy depends on the kind of democratic framework we want to establish in the state.

For many in Bangladesh, the concept of democracy is extremely narrow. A country is considered ‘democratic’ as long as power changes hands through free and fair elections every five years. This minimalist definition of democracy cannot be dismissed as entirely wrong. However, if our attention remains focused solely on election day, expecting the opposition to play a constructive role in the intervening period becomes meaningless.

Under such an arrangement, elections may take place every five years, but in the period between two elections, all power remains concentrated in the hands of the ruling party. State institutions lose their independence, while citizens' role is reduced to casting their votes. Because of these structural weaknesses, the opposition has no meaningful opportunity to hold the executive accountable during the five-year term. Yet, every five years, it enters the race to form a government wielding enormous power.