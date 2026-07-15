Mango trade, women’s labour displacement, and the risk of famine

Mango is indeed a popular fruit for its mesmerising taste. In recent years, it has become economically popular too because of its significant economic returns. The northern region of Bangladesh is renowned for its extensive mango production and trade. Around this single crop, a complex, however, enthusiastic economic system is running. And, a group of stakeholders including the owners of the orchard, farmers, traders, labourers, transporters, wholesalers, and numerous other actors take the share of this value chain.

However, behind this apparent successful value chain and the “sweetness” of this mango-economy, several critical but often overlooked questions are entrenched. If we go a little deeper, the question is- who benefits most from this expanding trade, how are profits usually distributed, who bears the hidden social and economic costs, what happens when a single cash crop gradually replaces a diversified agricultural system, how does this transformation reshape women’s employment, mobility, and safety.

Failure to address those thought provoking questions may ultimately risk the entire social, economic, and food-security related harmony of the region, and would draw devastating consequences in the coming years.