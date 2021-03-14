Dark truths: Colourism in society begins with prejudice at home

This ongoing concern with the tone of her skin became even more difficult to understand when one person declared that my daughter was the darkest of all the children in the family. This statement, the relevance of which is wholly questionable, is factually incorrect. The other children are objectively speaking darker than my daughter, but they are boys. Dark skin, it would seem, is not a burden for them. With girls’ and women’s worth so heavily tied to their appearance, and beauty standards intimately linked to skin colour, it is no surprise that my infant daughter was already being judged by the colour of her skin.

Colourism is a prejudice based on skin tone, usually within a racial or ethnic group, with a marked preference for lighter-skinned people and discrimination towards darker-skinned people. Today it is one of the last standing ‘isms’ that ought to have long ago been relegated to the pariah status of racism, sexism and other forms of prejudice. Perhaps it has gone unchallenged for so long because it has been seen as an intra-community, rather than a mainstream, issue for brown and black people to deal with. It may also be because it is easier to address external racism than it is for us to explore how we have internalized white supremacy and use it against each other.

It has different histories in different parts of the world, but all forms of colourism trace their roots to the legacies of slavery and colonialism. In the United States, colourism dates back to the preferential treatment afforded to the mixed-race children born to slaves and slave masters, who were awarded special ‘privileges’ such as being allowed to do less physically taxing work in the house rather than in the fields. In South Asia and other parts of the post-colonial world, a fair skin bias tied to caste and social hierarchies was reinforced by the colonial experience where light skin was associated with the colonial ruling elite. Today globalisation carries on the insidious work of colonialism, spreading Western ideals of beauty, including white skin, across the world.