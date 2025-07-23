Fighter jet crash: We demand answers

The victims of the aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in the capital are mostly children who went to their school for study. The entire nation is shaken by the incident. We even had to see our children that way.

The first question that comes to mind from the incident is why is fighter jet training being conducted in such a densely populated area? We want an answer. Before conducting any activity in a densely populated area, a responsible institution should carefully consider the possible consequences. After all, there is always a risk of accidents during flight training.

The second question is, why was a school allowed so close to the airport runway? Urban planners have long been recommending proper zoning and city planning, but none of that has been followed. It is said that aircraft regularly fly over this school. The risk of an accident was always there. Now that it has happened, it should not be dismissed as a mere accident — this is the result of poor planning and irresponsibility.