Did we want a cricket that shatters our dreams?

My love for cricket goes a long way back. I fell in love with cricket during my school days. At that time we had a three band Murphy radio in our house. My father used to listen to the BBC news in English and encouraged us to listen as well.

My uncles, who once lived in our house for their study purposes, used to enjoy Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi’s songs on Radio Ceylon on the radio programme, ‘Bibidha Bharati’. My interest was in Omar Quraishi and Jamshed Marker’s English commentary.

During the exams, I listened to the commentary at low volume so that my father couldn’t hear. My childhood heroes were stars like Mohammad Hanif, Fazal Mahmood, Gary Sobers, Viv Richards. Due to discrimination, even the best players of East Pakistan couldn't find a place in the national team.