Emergency rule in Pakhtunkhwa: It won’t be an easy ride for the generals

The deep political crises in Pakistan has taken a new turn as the federal government issued a proclamation of emergency and governor’s rule in its restive province Pakhtunkhwa on 11 October. Through the said order, the federal government not only removed the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government but it has also administratively taken 12 districts of Pakhtunkhwa out of the administrative control of the province and has put them under its own control.

It is important to remember three things about this northwestern province of Pakistan: 1. Pakhtunkhwa has been used as a springboard for launching western wars in Afghanistan through Pakistan since 1980 as the “front-line-state”, and the province has been seriously plagued by terrorism during the last more than three decades. 2. Pakhtunkhwa is extremely significant for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the Karakoram Highway that links Pakistan and China passes through the Hazara division of Pakhtunkhwa, and the western route of CPEC passes through the Dera Ismail Khan division of Pakhtunkhwa, linking it to Gwadar Balochistan. 3. Pakhtunkhwa province has been ruled for three consecutive terms since 2013 by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of Imran Khan, the former prime minister and the cricket star of Pakistan, who is imprisoned for the last about three years after conviction in the cases of alleged corruption.