A surge or hype in support of Jamaat, talk of a repeat of ’91 and the reality

Two weeks ago, I attended a social event where I met a local BNP leader, a committed leader at the upazila level who once contested local elections. I asked him about Jamaat's prospects in the upcoming election.

At one point in our conversation, he laughed and remarked, “Will this election turn out like 1991 again? Everyone was saying that the Awami League was going to win. We thought the same. But later, the BNP won and came to power.” A former student leader associated with the 1990 student movement, he remains confident about the BNP’s ability to return to power.

Even though the BNP leader jokingly brought up the matter, Jamaat's electoral campaign has sparked significant discussion, leading many to entertain similar thoughts. Additionally, surveys released before the election have highlighted Jamaat’s potential success.

These surveys influence public sentiment in various ways, causing excitement for some and concern for others regarding Jamaat's prospects. Some within civil society believe Jamaat has created a hype that doesn't align with the electoral reality. Conversely, those optimistic about Jamaat's politics argue that there is a genuine wave of support for Jamaat among the people, and it’s organic.